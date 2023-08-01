Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UN Calls Out New Zealand’s Youth Justice Record

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Mana Mokopuna

The United Nations Committee against Torture has published its findings on New Zealand after in-person hearings earlier this month, highlighting its concerns about the disproportionate representation of Māori in the entire justice system and noting that transformational change is needed.

Acknowledging positive efforts by the Government to improve prison conditions and mental health services for those in detention, the committee raised a number of persistent problems in the youth justice sector.

The UN calls again on the Government to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 in line with the Convention Against Torture, and urges an end to the use of physical restraints such as pepper spray, spit hoods and solitary confinement for children.

The UN’s findings also highlight the fact that mokopuna Māori are overrepresented in the system, and call on the government to recognise its responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi to reduce these disparities, including giving greater consideration to tikanga Māori and partnering with hapū and iwi in the rehabilitation of young offenders.

Chief Children’s Commissioner Judge Eivers was part of the New Zealand delegation of child rights advocates who also attended the Committee in Geneva to observe and monitor the review.

Judge Eivers has repeatedly called for a re-set of the youth justice system and the need for therapeutic, iwi and hapū, community-based and non-custodial solutions for young offenders.

“Time and again, our monitoring work in youth justice residences as a National Preventative Mechanism has shown that transformational change is needed across the system.

“Our reports bring up a number of concerns, including use of secure care, assaults between mokopuna including the use of weapons, unaddressed mental health issues and a lack of therapeutic and occupational programmes. We continue to do the least for those who need it most.

“Staff have also told us they feel untrained, and unsupported in their very challenging jobs.

“Sadly, the concerns and recommendations from the Committee do not raise anything new but rather, echo areas of concern raised repeatedly by past Children’s Commissioners and others.

“The fact that the UN is also urging our government to make transformational change should be the compelling factor it needs to better support our mokopuna in the system.”

The UN was also seriously concerned that no individual had been held accountable for the numerous allegations of torture and ill-treatment of young people in institutions linked to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into state and faith-based care, and that full redress for victims that not been provided.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mana Mokopuna on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Roy Morgan: National/Act NZ On 47.5% Are Set For A Majority Of Seats At This Year’s New Zealand Election

Support for National has increased for the first time this year in July, up 3.5% points to 33.5%, while support for potential coalition partners Act NZ was down 1% point to 14%.
The rise in support for National means the two parties are set to capture a slim majority of seats in the Parliament if this level of support is repeated at this year’s election set for October. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 