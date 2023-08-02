Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"Game-changer For Animals" - Government Told To Review All Codes Of Welfare

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

The Days Of Winter Grazing And Colony Cages Could Be Numbered, Along With Other Practices Inconsistent With The Animal Welfare Act 1999, Following A Ground-breaking Report From The Regulations Review Committee.

The Committee Has Told The Government To Conduct A Prompt Review Of The Process For Developing Secondary Legislation Under The Act, And Whether All Secondary Legislation, Particularly Codes Of Welfare, Are Consistent With The Intentions Of The Act.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton Says The Animal Welfare Framework In New Zealand Is Overdue For A Shake-up.

"We Need To Wait And See What This Review Looks Like, But This Could Be A Game-changer For Animals," Says Ashton.

"Take Colony Cages For Example, Which SAFE Has Been Calling To Be Banned For Years. They’re Still In Use, Even Though They Breach The Animal Welfare Act. Clearly, The Process Right Now For Developing Codes Of Welfare Is Deeply Flawed."

The Committee’s Recommendation Was In Response To The New Zealand Animal Law Association’s (NZALA) Report Farmed Animal Welfare Law In New Zealand . The Committee Found The Volume Of Complaints Regarding Inconsistencies Between Secondary Legislation, Like Codes Of Welfare, And The Act, Highlighted The Need For A Substantive Review.

"NZALA And SAFE Had To Go To Court To Challenge The Use Of Farrowing Crates, Which Should Never Have Needed To Happen. Small Cages Where Animals Can’t Even Turn Around Are Not In Line With The Intentions Of The Act, Which Requires That Animals Have The Ability To Express Normal Patterns Of Behaviour."

"Clearly, A Lack Of Independent Advice Has Led To This Perverse Situation Where Codes Of Welfare Do Not Align With The Animal Welfare Act. Our Expectation Is That The Government Appoints An Independent Commissioner For Animals To Conduct This Review. The Commissioner Should Then Have Continued Oversight Of The Enforcement And Regulatory Regime."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Roy Morgan Research: Labour Battered - Will "Chippy" Get Sausage Rolled?

Support for the National Party has increased for the first time this year, up 3.5% points to 33.5%, while support for potential coalition partners Act NZ dropped 1% point to 14%, which means the two parties combined could capture a slim majority of seats if this level of support is repeated in the October election. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More


 
 
CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 