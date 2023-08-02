Ritualistic Child Abuse In New Zealand Catholic Church. Bishops Remain Silent As Safeguarding Is Questioned



In 2021, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) in Aotearoa New Zealand, received reports of ritualistic abuse and other forms of faith-based abuse alleged to have been committed by Catholic priests of the Christchurch Diocese.

The priests are known as the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer. They are also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists.

SNAP says it reported the allegations to NZ Police and to the Christchurch Catholic Diocese.

The allegations involved children being told they were possessed by Satan, having lengthy exorcisms performed on them without prior medical examination, priests’ sex-testing children, sexualisation a penitent disclosure in confession, and isolation of parents from their children.

SNAP reports that while NZ Police were in contact for further information, Christchurch Bishop Paul Martin provided no details of any action undertaken to apply safeguarding protocols.

SNAP reports that after receiving further complaints, SNAP asked the Christchurch bishop to consider removing the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer from his diocese.

“We believe that to prevent further abuse, this religious order should no longer function in the community. We feel this proactive measure is needed before more people are harmed and another clerical child sex abuse scandal erupts,” SNAP said in 2021.

SNAP says the aim of the request was “to protect the children and families from the high risk of religious, psychological and sexual violence.”

The following response from Archbishop Paul Martin was received.

“The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer and the community that gathers to celebrate the rite in Latin are following the safeguarding protocols that have been established nationally, and they are working with our safeguarding officer to ensure that these are being followed. These are being monitored by our safeguarding officer in the same manner as our other parish groups.”

However, it was not clear what monitoring had taken place or why abuse was continuing in the Christchurch Diocese.

Archbishop Martin was recently asked by SNAP about risk assessments undertaken in May this year after other serious allegations of clerical child sexual abuse were made. The Archbishop responded, “I am not in charge [of safeguarding].”

After contacting the group responsible for National Safeguarding Guidelines in the NZ Catholic Church, Archbishop Martin responded, “You have raised concerns of breaches of trust and privacy. It is not appropriate that I correspond with you on this topic any further.”

SNAP Trustee Donald McLeish says, “significant risk arises when Catholic bishops do not enforce their safeguarding standards and shut down legitimate questions on abuse.”

SNAP has asked the current Bishop of Christchurch, Michael Gielen, to advise on specific actions undertaken to monitor the activities of the Transalpine Redemptorists. No response has been received to date.

SNAP also asked the NZ Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care to recommend the NZ Government set up a council to assure the safe practice of religious ministers in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

