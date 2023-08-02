Pumped Hydro - Its Already Built! An Open Letter On The Future Of Pumped Hydro Storage In NZ (Sustainable Energy Forum)

Please find attached to this email an Open Letter from The Sustainable Energy Forum Inc. (SEF) to the Minister of Energy and Resources the Hon Dr Megan Woods, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton, the Energy spokespersons of all parliamentary parties and copied to representatives of the media.

We trust that this SEF contribution will add value to the discussions and the decision making process around the future of pumped hydro energy storage in New Zealand.

SEF remains available via email to answer questions and provide more information around the scope of, and options for, pumped hydro energy storage in NZ, and the Tekapo canal pumped hydro scheme in particular.

Kind regards

Stephan Heubeck

EnergyWatch editor, on behalf of SEF

www.energywatch.org.nz

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Pumped_Hydro_its_already_built__An_Open_Letter_from_SEF_2nd_August_2023.pdf

