Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pumped Hydro - Its Already Built! An Open Letter On The Future Of Pumped Hydro Storage In NZ (Sustainable Energy Forum)

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Energy Forum

Please find attached to this email an Open Letter from The Sustainable Energy Forum Inc. (SEF) to the Minister of Energy and Resources the Hon Dr Megan Woods, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton, the Energy spokespersons of all parliamentary parties and copied to representatives of the media.

We trust that this SEF contribution will add value to the discussions and the decision making process around the future of pumped hydro energy storage in New Zealand.

SEF remains available via email to answer questions and provide more information around the scope of, and options for, pumped hydro energy storage in NZ, and the Tekapo canal pumped hydro scheme in particular.

Kind regards

Stephan Heubeck

EnergyWatch editor, on behalf of SEF

www.energywatch.org.nz

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Pumped_Hydro_its_already_built__An_Open_Letter_from_SEF_2nd_August_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Energy Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Polling and Policy Woes, & National's Transport Plan

Hipkins’ “hand me another sausage roll” cheeky chappie schtick wore out its welcome quite some time ago. Labour now appears to be heading for Bill English territory, 2002. The current government is rating at the hated low point National reached just after Ruth Richardson’s Mother of All Budgets. More

ALSO:


 
 

Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care Royal Commission Of Inquiry Interim Report

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report ‘Stolen Lives, Marked Souls’ to the Governor-General. The report covers abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch over several decades. More

ALSO:


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 