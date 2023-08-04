New Defence Policy Puts NZ Path To War

“The government’s new defence policy puts NZ on a path to war and more spending on weapons. This is absolutely the wrong approach for our own security and for the wider Pacific,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“NZ is being strong-armed by the United State and Australia into taking a more aggressive military stand. This is not to the benefit of New Zealanders. It is for the benefit of US corporate power.”

“Climate change is our major security threat, not China. It is no small irony that the world’s single largest consumer of fossil fuels is the US military.”

“It is outrageous that the government is using climate change as a justification for more military spending and “preparedness”. Instead of investing in emission reductions, including those of the NZDF, and building regional resilience to climate change, we will get a far more dangerous environment where we are less well-prepared.”

“The Defence Strategy review was only ever going to come up with one answer: that NZ needs more military. Everything about this review was a foregone conclusion to push for greater ‘readiness,’ a code-word that actually means signing up for the next US-led war.”

“The driving force for this review was about New Zealand’s contribution to ‘our international partners.’ Let’s remember that New Zealand only just withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021 after 20 years of war. That was a total and complete disaster that has never been thoroughly examined by Parliament. Now it seems we can’t wait to sign up for another imperial escapade. This time, however, it is much closer to home.”

“Instead of being a leading voice for peace and climate justice in the region, the Labour government has ensured that Aotearoa NZ is part of a new cold war against China. The government’s words about prioritising climate change, regional aspirations and international peace do not match up with its actions. This is a terrifying development.”

