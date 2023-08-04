Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Making Strong Commitment To The Future Of Māori

Friday, 4 August 2023, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Te Taumata

National’s guarantee to maintain the ETS and provide certainty for continued investment in forestry is an important commitment to the future of Māori, according to leading Māori economic collective Te Taumata.

Te Taumata Chair Chris Karamea Insley says while the proposed ETS reforms have already cost Māori millions, there’s growing political awareness that the system is working as it should and what the market needs is certainty to invest in Aotearoa’s climate action.

“We were heartened to see the National Party come out and say they would not be making any major changes to the ETS as it stands,” says Chris Insley.

“National Party climate change spokesperson Simon Watts was quite right in observing that markets need certainty and not volatility – particularly for people considering long-term investments in planting trees.”

Te Pati Māori has also been questioning the Government on whether its actions were appropriate under Te Tiriti, aa well as on its lack of engagement with Māori during the ETS consultation.

Chris Insley says the ETS review is one of the most significant issues for Māori in this election.

“Forestry is a vital economic asset for Māori, creating jobs, investment and the opportunity to support the economic futures of generations. It’s also been made abundantly clear what is at stake in their ETS review: a $16 billion economic opportunity for Māori through participation in the carbon economy.”

“With the collapse of the ETS market, brought about by the Government’s ETS proposal announcement, the value of Māori assets was slashed, as well as our land values and investment opportunities. This misguided approach has taken millions and potentially billions of dollars from the balance sheets of Iwi and the worth of our Treaty Settlements,” Chris Insely says.

Chris Insley says Simon Watts’ statement was also an important signal that National is focused on continuing to support both private investment and public support of the forestry model which promises so much for Māori.

“National’s reiteration of the critical importance of forestry, while recognising that offsetting emissions was a key element in New Zealand reaching its emissions targets, will restore the faith of Māori landowners and foresters that some of our representatives in Wellington are prepared to hear our concerns and support our vision for the future.”

As the Election approaches, Chris Insley says it is heartening to see more political leaders take note of the vital role of forestry in Aotearoa’s climate change efforts.

“It is good to see representatives from across the political spectrum taking a serious look at the wide-ranging potential impacts – both in terms of cost and lost opportunities – of the radical ETS agenda Labour and the Greens have proposed.”

“This issue is of enormous significance to Māori. Participation in the carbon economy is potentially transformative for future generations, for regional economic growth, and for the ability of Aotearoa New Zealand to deliver on its climate commitments through affordable domestic action.”

“The Government has created enormous anger through its actions, the likes of which has not been seen since the Foreshore and Seabed issue. So we are very pleased to see other political parties take a stand and provide certainty for the investments we plan to make into our futures.”

