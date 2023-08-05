Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Can’t Afford To Chase Wealth Away

Saturday, 5 August 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The constant focus on the wealth gap in New Zealand betrays the biggest problem with New Zealand’s economy – Everyone is getting poorer, and until we have a Government focussed on attracting wealth and growing the economy then New Zealand will keep declining,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The current approach is to view wealth as a fixed pie to be divided up at each budget, as New Zealand’s economy shrinks so does the pie and everyone receives a smaller slice. It has created a spiral where people take their skills elsewhere, reducing the pool of talent for meeting our obligations and providing opportunity. It means higher taxes for those who remain, and so it goes on.

“Labour, Green, Te Pāti Māori want a country where success is taxed. The implication is that if you achieve a certain amount of wealth then you deserve to have it taken away, that chases wealth and successful people away and New Zealand will be poorer as a whole.

“The biggest challenge New Zealand has is this slow decline fuelled by a culture of envy. It’s not just those on the lowest wages doing it tough now, middle class working New Zealanders, with good jobs, now struggle to put food on the table. When the teachers, nurses and builders pack up and leave then New Zealand is in real trouble.

“ACT is the only party who has set out, in considerable detail, how we can bring more success to New Zealand. Our alternative budget is unashamedly focussed on growing New Zealand’s economy and attracting wealth, not dividing the ever-shrinking pie New Zealand currently has. ACT would:

  • Take New Zealand from five tax rates on income down to two. It reduces the incentive for tax avoidance and sends a message that if you work hard and do well, you get to keep more of your own money
  • Cut wasteful spending by $38 billion, and greatly reduce the size of Government and the impact it has on people’s lives
  • Slash regulations and red tape that makes New Zealand such an unattractive place to do business.

“ACT is the only party willing to tell the truth about the state of our economy and our country. Only ACT has the courage to make the tough decisions required for real change.

“Instead of the dismal drone of who-gets-what, we need to ask who we want to be as a country. Do we want to be a first world destination for people with skills and capital to come to and remain in, or not?

“The most important thing the next Government must do is to show how we are going to change our culture so that work, saving and investment are at least as rewarding here as elsewhere. To overcome our inherent disadvantages of size and isolation, we need to make sure that our spending is high quality, our tax system is competitive, and our regulatory environment is welcoming.

“This is what ACT will bring to the next government. The simple question for voters is, do we want to carry on in comfortable decline, or do we want to seize the initiative and make our country the preferred destination for talent and investment to stay in and come to?”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Politician Watch: Seymour Tries To Take Out Winston Peters

ACT Leader David Seymour’s mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.More:


Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us

The threat New Zealand faces from China is economic. That’s not because China is fast becoming a global economic powerhouse. Quite the reverse. Currently, it is the weakness of China’s economy that is the big concern for the global economy. More:


 
 
Government: New Auckland Public Housing Development

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More


Government: Roadmap For Future Of Defence & National Security

“The world today is contending with a range of complex and disruptive security challenges. In recent years our country has experienced terrorist attacks, growing disinformation, and cyber-attacks on critical national infrastructure," says Chris Hipkins. More


Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Tamihere Cash Injection

Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via John Tamihere in late July 2023. Party president Tamihere stood unsuccessfully in the last election as Te Pāti Māori's candidate for Tamaki Makauru. More


Shine Collective: Australian Abuse Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over fifteen years has horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More

Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax and spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 