Students’ Associations Release “No More Excuses!”

Sunday, 6 August 2023, 7:00 pm
Press Release: NZUSA

General Elections Campaign The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA), Te Mana Ākonga, the National Disabled Students’ Association, and many local students’ associations released their General Election campaign “No More Excuses!” on Thursday July 27 in Wellington.

The campaign was released at a cocktail evening at the Foxglove Restaurant as part of the NZUSA National Conference 2023, and was attended by various representatives from the political parties, tertiary sector leaders, and civil society actors.

“No More Excuses!” presented three policy areas by students across the country, focusing on: authentic acknowledgement of Te Tiriti o Waitangi; a debt free future for students; and partnership between tertiary education, the Government, and students.

NZUSA National Strategic Officer, Ralph Zambrano, says that the campaign aims to “Prove to all political parties that students are sick and tired of the status quo and are mobilizing for real, reformative and sustainable change. For too long Governments have tinkered around the edges and treated our issues as a political football. We are in a crisis and we need policies which fundamentally improve the situation for students, the tertiary sector and the lives of everyone across Aotearoa New Zealand. No More Excuses!

is proof of a re-energised student movement which is organising, mobilising and pushing for change.”

Te Mana Ākonga Tumuaki, Rosa Hibbert-Schooner, who is leading on the policy area for Te Tiriti o Waitangi says “Our historical mistreatment and continued colonialism is leading to inequitable outcomes which don’t only affect Māori tauira but education in its entirety. The asks for No More Excuses! are simple.” Asks for Te Tiriti acknowledgement includes amending the Education and Training Act to “give effect” to Te Tiriti and provide a Māori student seat on university councils.

Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association President, Jessica Ye, is campaigning for a Study Wage for All as part of the debt free future policy area, asking for universal financial support to tertiary students independent of parental income or age, and student debt forgiveness. Jessica says “A Study Wage for All will enable all students to live with dignity and focus on their studies. Students are our future, and studying is an inherently valuable contribution to all of Aotearoa.”

The final policy area on partnership with students’ associations focuses on giving student associations an identity in the Education and Training Act, and exercising the policy tool, Whiria Ngā Rau, written by the Ministry of Education and students’ associations.

Auckland University Students’ Association President, Alan Shaker, is advocating for increased partnership with student associations, saying “Formalised relationships with student associations allow for meaningful student partnership. What we are calling for here is a move away from tokenistic forms of student voice, and more towards a model that reflects genuine student partnership in decision-making.”

NZUSA National President, Ellen Dixon, says “The student movement of Aotearoa New Zealand have worked to articulate their collective requests to the 2024 Government and to the tertiary sector. During a tumultuous period of staff layoffs and financial crises, the cost-of-living crisis, acute crises such as pandemics and cyclones, and systemic issues such as housing, it is essential that political parties collaborate with students, to ensure that intergenerational voices for sustainable lifestyles and education are upheld. While we have seen increased financial support for apprentices, fees free, reform to student accommodation, and more discussed by parties, this campaign evidences that student interests should play a significant role in this General Election.”

The “No More Excuses!” campaign will continue until the day of the General Elections on the 14th of October. Student associations across the country will hold activations for the campaign on their campuses, to bring attention to the policy areas and requests to the political parties.

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

