Commerce Commission Must Investigate Media Collusion For Possible Cartel Behaviour
Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union understands from a senior media
source that Stuff had invited competitors to a proposed
meeting tomorrow with Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson
with the apparent purpose of agreeing to set of principles
or guidelines for how Māori and Treaty matters should be
reported on by those in the mainstream media industry. The
Taxpayers’ Union had earlier requested an interview with
Radio NZ’s CEO on the proposed meeting, but this was not
agreed to.
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director
Jordan Williams said:
“Putting aside the
constitutional questionability of the Minister getting
together with the fourth estate executives to ‘agree’ on
how a contentious matter should be reported, there appears
to be Commerce Act questions about an attempt for industry
collusion.
“Groupthink in our newsrooms is one
thing, but agreeing with competitors on commercial conduct
isn’t just wrong, it could be criminal.
“The
Commerce Commission needs to launch an investigation into
the circumstances of the meeting, who organised it, and what
has been written about its purpose. We hope that our source
is wrong, and that nothing untoward is involved, but for the
public’s trust in the media, we need them to get to the
bottom of
this.”
