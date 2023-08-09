Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Will Ban Cell Phone Use At School

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will ban cell phone use at school to help lift achievement and support every child to make the most out of their education, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“To turn around falling achievement, students need to focus on their schoolwork during their precious classroom time.

“That means doing what we can to eliminate unnecessary disturbances and distractions.

“Many schools here and overseas have experienced positive outcomes, including improved achievement, after banning the use of cell phones.

“We want teachers to be able to get on with teaching and students to concentrate on learning.

“Student achievement has declined over the past three decades, jeopardising kids’ future livelihoods and threatening New Zealand’s future prosperity.

“Without a world-class education system, we cannot expect to have world-class incomes.

“While we once ranked in the top ten OECD nations in maths, science, and reading, we have fallen outside the top ten in all three core subjects.

“More than half of Year 8 students are behind expectations in maths, science and writing according to the National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement.

“National has already announced its plan to focus schools on the basics, including a minimum of one hour each of reading, writing, and maths every day.

“Students only have one shot at their school years, and we want to help them make the most of their valuable class time.

“Many schools and parents are concerned about the use of devices and research indicates there are health and social benefits to reducing screen time and encouraging students to interact with each other during their breaks.

“That is why our policy will apply throughout the whole school day. The presumption is phones will be off and away all day.


“Schools will be able to decide exactly how they enforce it, but it could mean requiring students to hand in their phones before school, or leave them in their lockers or bags.

“Parents can contact students via the school office, and exceptions for students with health conditions or special circumstances will be permitted.

“Education should be the great enabler that means every New Zealand child can pursue their aspirations regardless of where they start in life.

“However, when half of Year 10 students cannot meet basic reading and writing benchmarks needed to succeed in further learning, work and life, we are failing to set every child up to succeed.

“National will take practical steps to ensure school is a positive environment where young New Zealanders can focus on what matters most.”

Notes:

  • The ban applies to all schools - primary, intermediate, and secondary.
  • The presumption is cell phones are off and away all day, including during breaks between class, but schools can decide how to practically enforce the ban.
  • Parents and guardians can contact their child via the school office.
  • Cell phones can only be used in class for an educational purpose that is part of a student’s schoolwork.
  • Students who need their cell phone for health purposes will be granted an exemption to the ban.
  • Students with learning challenges, who are aided by cell phones, will be granted an exemption to the ban.
  • The ban will be implemented via regulations the Government can establish.
  • The recent “Global Education Monitoring Report cited increases in student achievement in places that have imposed bans - see more here.
  • National’s plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


David Seymour: Jackson Should Deny Meeting With Media On Treaty Principles

“Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson should come out and deny that he is meeting with journalists this week to discuss how they should report on the Treaty”, says ACT Leader David Seymour. “We are hearing reports of a meeting held by Stuff with Willie Jackson to agree to a framework or principles for reporting on Treaty of Waitangi issues. More

ALSO: Taxpayers Union: Commerce Commission Must Investigate Media Collusion

Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. All this should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name ”New Zealand First” was a rebuke to globalisation, and to the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More


 
 


Government: Shaping A More Sustainable & Innovative Fishing Industry

Aotearoa has the fourth largest ocean area in the world, with seafood an important source of food & income. In the year to June, it earned a record $2.1B in export revenue & employed nearly 12,500 people, but our oceans are under pressure & we have to find ways of doing things differently. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More

Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More



Government: First Of Its Kind Climate Fund To Back 100% Renewable Electricity

The Government has worked with BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investors in climate infrastructure and clean technology, to launch a $2 billion fund with the goal of making New Zealand one of the first countries in the world to reach 100% renewable electricity. More
Socialist Equality Group: Defence Policy Review Targets China

Two policy documents from its ongoing Defence Policy Review signal a strengthening of NZ’s alignment with the US-led military build-up to war against China, but the focus of military spending is not about defending Aotearoa, which has never been subject to a foreign military attack. More


Green Party: Free Dental Care For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More



work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 