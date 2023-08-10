Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Aotearoa Education Collective Response To APPA Survey On Literacy And Numeracy

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Education Collective

Spokespersons for the Aotearoa Education Collective say that there is nothing surprising in the results of recent research undertaken by the Auckland Primary Principal Association.

Lynda Stuart, Principal of May Road School says, “The idea the National Party is promoting that schools aren’t already focused on lifting student success in reading writing. and mathematics is clearly wrong and deliberately misleading.” She says the survey confirms that the real crisis the National Party needed to focus on was supporting schools with the large and growing number of students with multiple needs. Stephen Lethbridge, Former President of the APPA and Principal of Point Chevalier School said the survey revealed The National Party is out of touch with the real problems facing education and were offering nothing of substance to tackle serious issues on learning support and teacher shortages.

Peter O’Connor, Professor of Education at the University of Auckland says, “I was always underwhelmed by the proposal for mandated teaching hours and I’m not surprised that the survey shows schools are already focusing on the basics of reading, writing and maths”. He adds that principals and teachers were appropriately making professional judgements about the strengths and needs of their students in determining how they did that.

O’Connor says the National Party policy was far removed from the reality of teaching and learning in New Zealand schools. He says, “it is a genuine shame that 6 years in opposition hasn’t taught the party anything about what the real issues and priorities are for principals and teachers. It certainly isn’t mandated hours, or cell phone bans.”

He suggests perhaps its time the National Party fronted up with its real proposals for the education sector as part of their deal with The ACT party. If it is true that David Seymour will be the next Minister of Education then the real agenda for change will be more than banned cell phones and mandated literacy hours

The Aotearoa Education Collective is a group of senior education academics and school leaders intent on providing commentary on education issues in the lead up to the election.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aotearoa Education Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Essential: Monthly New Zealand Poll

Essential has launched a new monthly poll to be published on the second Wednesday of each month tracking voting intention and public attitudes to political and social issues in Aotearoa. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 