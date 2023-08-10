Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beautification Trust Launches ‘Ugly’ Fruit And Veg Pop-Up Shop

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: The Beautification Trust

The Beautification Trust is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Foodtogether, a licensed brand of social enterprise Do More Good Ltd, to launch the Foodtogether Pop-Up Manurewa.

Starting Thursday 24th August at the Beautification Trust on Holmes Road, the public can fill a bag with weird and wonky, yet perfectly fresh and delicious fruit and vegetables for just $15.

Initially, the pop-up shop will be open for just six weeks, every Thursday between 11am and 1pm. However, if the pilot programme is popular with the community, the Trust aims to make it a long-term offering.

"In these challenging times of a cost-of-living crisis, it's vital that we find ways to support our whānau with access to fresh, healthy kai at a low cost,” said Daniel Barthow, CEO of the Beautification Trust. “This partnership with Foodtogether aligns perfectly with our mission and values, and we're excited to bring this opportunity to the South Auckland community."

Foodtogether has been helping New Zealanders access affordable fruit and vegetables for over 25 years. Their pop-up shops, like the one launching in Manurewa, bring greater food security to communities and reduce food loss.

“The Foodtogether Pop-Up Manurewa is more than a pop-up shop; it's a community-driven effort to make a positive impact on the environment and the lives of communities in South Auckland,” said Barthow.

The Beautification Trust is welcoming everyone to fill a bag with delicious, nutritious fruit and veg every Thursday for just $15. While you're there, don't forget to check out their Reuse Store for some pre-loved bargains.

Foodtogether Pop-Up Manurewa

Date: Every Thursday, 24th August – 28th September

Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm

Address: Beautification Trust, 38 Holmes Rd, Manurewa

