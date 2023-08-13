Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Saving the planet and saving money, it’s as easy as more Green MPs

Sunday, 13 August 2023, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Green Party

A new Clean Power Payment will save households up to $1,200 on their energy bills, every year, and slash carbon emissions.

“The Clean Power Payment will save people money and save the planet, with the added benefit of making our homes warmer and healthier. What could be better than that?,” says Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

“People are struggling and the planet is heating at frightening speed. We can and must deal with both challenges at the same time.

“There is a clear answer staring us in the face: warm homes powered by clean, cheap, low-carbon energy, supplied straight from our roofs.

“The Clean Power Payment will cut costs for families while also taking the urgent action we need to cut climate emissions and reach net-zero.

“Instead of leaving families to waste money on cold, draughty homes, as successive governments have, the Clean Power Payment will upgrade our homes so they are warm and healthy.

“The Clean Power Payment is as close to a perfect investment as you can get: slashing soaring bills for families, slashing emissions, and creating thousands of good jobs.

“Most people want action on the climate crisis and action on the cost of living. The time is now for a government that will deliver solutions that last, saving people money and cutting emissions month-after-month, year-after-year. That’s exactly what the Clean Power Payment will do,” says James Shaw.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson added:

“The Clean Power Payment will deliver lower bills, more jobs, and cut climate emissions. That is what the Green Party is offering this election.

“We are proving once again that we are the only party with the bold solutions people need right now.

“Our Income Guarantee will ensure everyone has an income of at least $385 per each, so we people always have enough to afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs. Rent controls will put a limit on how much landlords can increase people’s rent each year. And now the Clean Power Payment will cut emissions and power bills, saving people hundreds of dollars a year.

“Everything we need to upgrade our homes exists. However, most of us do not have thousands of dollars spare to pay for things like solar panels, heat pumps, or double-glazing.

“The Clean Power Payment is the obvious answer to that problem.

“Under our plan, people will be able to access grants of up to $6,000 to cover the cost of clean energy upgrades, like putting solar power on their roof, or installing a heat pump. Plus, interest-free loans of up to $30,000 to cover the cost of additional zero carbon home upgrades.

“The Clean Power Payment will help people to upgrade their homes to be warmer, without relying on dirty fuels, so everyone can come home to a warm place which doesn’t pollute the planet,” says Marama Davidson.

