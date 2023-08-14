Annual Net Migration Gain Of 86,800

There was a provisional net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year, reversing a net migration loss of 17,600 in the June 2022 year, according to estimates released by Stats NZ today.

New Zealand’s highest annual net migration gain was 91,700 in the March 2020 year.

The net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 34,800 New Zealand citizens.

“Arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens continued to be the main driver of New Zealand’s net migration gain in the June 2023 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

