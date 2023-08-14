Annual Net Migration Gain Of 86,800
Monday, 14 August 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
There was a provisional net migration gain of 86,800 in
the June 2023 year, reversing a net migration loss of 17,600
in the June 2022 year, according to estimates released by
Stats NZ today.
New Zealand’s highest annual net
migration gain was 91,700 in the March 2020 year.
The
net migration gain of 86,800 in the June 2023 year was made
up of a net gain of 121,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a
net migration loss of 34,800 New Zealand
citizens.
“Arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens
continued to be the main driver of New Zealand’s net
migration gain in the June 2023 year,” population
indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.
