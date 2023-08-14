Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Did You Get Your Enrolment Pack?

Monday, 14 August 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Voters who haven’t received an enrolment update pack in the mail need to act now to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote in the October election.

More than 3.4 million personalised enrolment packs have been sent to voters to check they are correctly enrolled.

“If you haven’t received an enrolment update pack it means you’re not enrolled or need to update your details,” says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations.

“Every year thousands of voters are removed from the electoral roll because they’ve changed address but haven’t updated their details with the Electoral Commission. To avoid this, you need to make sure you’re enrolled at the right address if you’ve moved house.”

Enrolling, or updating details, is easy and only takes five minutes online at vote.nz using a New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. People can also call 0800 36 76 56 to ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

People who are correctly enrolled by 10 September will be sent an EasyVote card which will make voting faster.

“Spread the word in your family and make sure everyone is enrolled so they can have their say this October,” says Anusha Guler.

To be eligible to enrol and vote, you must be 18 or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more at some time in your life.

Voting starts in New Zealand on Monday 2 October and closes at 7pm on election day, Saturday 14 October.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Electoral Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The “GST Off Fruit And Vegetables” Saga

To be clear.... Any package that offers people relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is welcome, and better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins and ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue. As TPM argues, our GST food exemption should, as it does in Australia, remove GST taxation from all unprocessed food and ingredients i.e. meat, fish, bread, eggs, flour, cooking oil, and all produce including fruit and vegetables. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 
Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


ACT: Let’s Close The Australia Pay Gap

“If Labour was serious about pay gaps it would set its sights on the massive gap between New Zealand and Australian workers - it won’t because it’s focused on dividing the economic pie, not growing it.” says ACT Leader David Seymour. More

Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 