Did You Get Your Enrolment Pack?

Voters who haven’t received an enrolment update pack in the mail need to act now to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote in the October election.

More than 3.4 million personalised enrolment packs have been sent to voters to check they are correctly enrolled.

“If you haven’t received an enrolment update pack it means you’re not enrolled or need to update your details,” says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations.

“Every year thousands of voters are removed from the electoral roll because they’ve changed address but haven’t updated their details with the Electoral Commission. To avoid this, you need to make sure you’re enrolled at the right address if you’ve moved house.”

Enrolling, or updating details, is easy and only takes five minutes online at vote.nz using a New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. People can also call 0800 36 76 56 to ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

People who are correctly enrolled by 10 September will be sent an EasyVote card which will make voting faster.

“Spread the word in your family and make sure everyone is enrolled so they can have their say this October,” says Anusha Guler.

To be eligible to enrol and vote, you must be 18 or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more at some time in your life.

Voting starts in New Zealand on Monday 2 October and closes at 7pm on election day, Saturday 14 October.

