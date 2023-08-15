Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi Kids Offer Solutions & Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Children as young as six have contributed messages to be presented at Parliament today calling on New Zealand politicians to take greater action to help address the climate crisis.

More than 175 messages from New Zealand children and young people aged between 6 and 22 highlight young people’s fears of the impact of climate change on their futures, alongside calls for practical action such as greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options and less plastic in packaging; and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations.

As six-year-old Sophie says: "I want there to be less plastic. I don't like seeing plastic on the beach and there is lots in the ocean. I worry about spinner dolphins eating plastic. But we need plastic for food sometimes so there needs to be an invention of something else to use."

The messages, gathered by Save the Children as part of a global campaign, Message in a Bottle, will be presented to Hon James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change by Save the Children’s local youth ambassadors in front of Parliament at 12.30pm today. The messages will then be sent to New York next month where they will be presented to world leaders attending the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

"The climate crisis is a child rights crisis. Children are already experiencing the climate crisis firsthand and its impact on their health and wellbeing, but just 2.4 percent of key global climate funds can be classified as supporting child-responsive activities," says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"It’s crucial children and young people’s experiences and views are considered by decision makers as proportionately they will experience much greater impacts of the climate crisis over their lifetime."

Alongside Minister Shaw and Ricardo Menéndez March (Greens), Hon David Parker, Minister for the Environment and Labour representative, and National’s Matt Doocey will also be in attendance meeting with Save the Children staff, youth ambassadors, and local school children.

"Our planet cries out for action, and we entrust you, our leaders, with the power to make a difference," says Lola, 15, one of Save the Children’s youth ambassadors.

"Set aside short-term interests, embrace sustainable solutions, and forge a path towards a greener, cleaner future. Together, let us build a legacy of environmental stewardship, ensuring that the generations to come inherit a world filled with possibilities, not limitations. The time to act is now, and history will remember the choices you make today."

 

ENDS

 

The event will take place on Tuesday 15 August at 12.30pm,  In front of Parliament, by the Richard Seddon statue.

 

Jacqui Southey will be available for interviews and can help facilitate interviews with youth ambassadors. Please contact her directly on 027 647 7004. The event will also be livestreamed on Save the Children New Zealand's Facebook page.

 

About Save the Children NZ:

Save the Children works in 120 countries across the world. The organisation responds to emergencies and works with children and their communities to ensure they survive, learn and are protected.

Save the Children NZ currently supports international programmes in Fiji, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Areas of work include child protection, education and literacy, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, and alleviating child poverty.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Polls Outlink: Latest Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race

Gordon Campbell: On The 'GST Off Fruit And Vegetables' Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More



 
 
Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 