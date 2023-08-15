Kiwi Kids Offer Solutions & Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Children as young as six have contributed messages to be presented at Parliament today calling on New Zealand politicians to take greater action to help address the climate crisis.

More than 175 messages from New Zealand children and young people aged between 6 and 22 highlight young people’s fears of the impact of climate change on their futures, alongside calls for practical action such as greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options and less plastic in packaging; and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations.

As six-year-old Sophie says: "I want there to be less plastic. I don't like seeing plastic on the beach and there is lots in the ocean. I worry about spinner dolphins eating plastic. But we need plastic for food sometimes so there needs to be an invention of something else to use."

The messages, gathered by Save the Children as part of a global campaign, Message in a Bottle, will be presented to Hon James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change by Save the Children’s local youth ambassadors in front of Parliament at 12.30pm today. The messages will then be sent to New York next month where they will be presented to world leaders attending the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

"The climate crisis is a child rights crisis. Children are already experiencing the climate crisis firsthand and its impact on their health and wellbeing, but just 2.4 percent of key global climate funds can be classified as supporting child-responsive activities," says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"It’s crucial children and young people’s experiences and views are considered by decision makers as proportionately they will experience much greater impacts of the climate crisis over their lifetime."

Alongside Minister Shaw and Ricardo Menéndez March (Greens), Hon David Parker, Minister for the Environment and Labour representative, and National’s Matt Doocey will also be in attendance meeting with Save the Children staff, youth ambassadors, and local school children.

"Our planet cries out for action, and we entrust you, our leaders, with the power to make a difference," says Lola, 15, one of Save the Children’s youth ambassadors.

"Set aside short-term interests, embrace sustainable solutions, and forge a path towards a greener, cleaner future. Together, let us build a legacy of environmental stewardship, ensuring that the generations to come inherit a world filled with possibilities, not limitations. The time to act is now, and history will remember the choices you make today."

