The Green Party Announces Rick Bazeley As The Candidate For Whangārei

Rick Bazeley has been named the candidate for Whangārei for the 2023 General Election.

Rick was the party’s candidate in the 2011 election and was asked by the Whangārei Branch to stand again for the forthcoming election.

He has been a Specialist Resource Teacher, Learning and Behaviour, in Te Tai Tokerau for 11 years and has two teenage children.

“I am privileged to represent the Greens again in Whangārei, the time is definitely now, to back the party that has the most constructive and achievable policies to reduce global warming, and improve social equality at home,” says Rick.

The local campaign will be launched on 25 August at an event that will include a fundraising quiz night, to be held at the Whangārei Women’s Club on Rust Avenue.

Rick said the Greens’ tax policy was the key to funding infrastructure needed to de-carbonise the economy and enhance social equity.

“Increasing taxes on the mega-wealthy is one of the most effective ways to raise the revenue we need to accelerate transformational change, to move us towards a fairer society which will be better for all, including the rich,” says Rick.

“They are not likely to notice the difference, but it will make the difference we all need to change tack for future generations.”

Supporters can donate to the campaign through the Greens website and can contact the Whangarei branch at whangarei@greens.org.nz.

Statement from Rick:

“I have been an advocate for the environment, the climate, human rights, and social justice for most of my life. A teacher for three decades, teaching is my passion, aiming to empower young people to better understand the world and make it an awesome place for everyone.

“We only have one planet and I believe we all have a responsibility and duty of care to look after it. Having children, and being able to look them in the eye and say I stood up for these values, just reinforces that point.

“I stood as the Green Party candidate in Whangarei in 2011 to help get Green MPs into parliament, albeit in Opposition. I stand again now with the aim of increasing the Green vote to surpass 10% and put the Greens firmly in government. Our party is needed now more than ever to help tackle the issues of a climate emergency, the environment, child poverty, income inequality, and the breakdown of public services and infrastructure which are in a chronic state due to the failed neoliberal policies of almost four decades of both National and Labour. The Greens have the practical and ethical policies, not least of which is an equitable tax system, to put us on the right track and provide a fair and liveable planet for all.”

“I consider teaching to be the most valuable profession, second to none. Motivating students to empower their lives through learning, developing values and striving for goals is a vitally important job. I have 30 years’ experience of working with people from different backgrounds and cultures. For the past 11 years I have worked collaboratively in secondary and primary schools around Whangarei supporting students with high behaviour and learning needs. I started as a Social Studies teacher in England. I have a broad background of social sciences including psychology, sociology, geography, and economics. Travelling extensively around the world has given me a broad perspective on what makes Aotearoa so special.”

