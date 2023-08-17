Police acknowledge IPCA's finding in Palmerston North arrest

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings into the arrest of a man for disorderly behaviour in Palmerston North in July 2021.

Police were called about 6.25pm on 2 July to an intersection where a man, Mr Z, was behaving aggressively and erratically.

Mr Z was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, however resisted arrest and Police used force, including a Police dog, to restrain him.

The IPCA determined Police’s use of force was reasonable and justified.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser says this was a fast-moving incident involving an individual who was known to have a history of assaulting Police and carrying weapons, and who had been involved in a threatening incident a short time earlier that evening.

“Police need to make quick decisions in difficult situations to keep themselves and the wider public safe.

“The offender was behaving in an aggressive and unpredictable way, and our staff determined it was necessary to take him into custody to keep themselves and the public safe.”

