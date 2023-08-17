Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Draft Land Transport GPS Won’t Deliver A Resilient Roading Network

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Ia Ara Aoteara Transporting New Zealand

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has criticised the Government’s draft Government Policy Statement on land transport (GPS) for failing to adequately prioritise road network resilience. The GPS directs how money from the National Land Transport Fund is allocated towards achieving transport priorities.

Transporting New Zealand’s Interim Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says that the draft GPS will result in major tax hikes for road users, while failing to prepare the roading network for the future. The proposed increases in road user charges alone would add thousands of dollars to the cost of operating a truck and trailer each year, that trucking companies would be forced to pass on to consumers.

"At a time when New Zealanders are grappling with a cost of living crisis and a series of devastating weather events, the draft GPS completely misses the mark. The Government needs to be prioritising the fundamentals: a well maintained state highway network with strong regional connections that can transport people and freight safely and reliably."

"Increasing road user charges for the trucking sector is not the pay forward ". The Ministry of Transport’s latest study on road pricing shows that compared to all other road users, trucks are by far paying most of their share. "It’s time other road users starting paying more of their share of the costs and the same goes for rail freight. It’s also time that investing the money that is collected needs to be focussed on benefiting those that are paying for it".

Transporting New Zealand has consistently called for a road network resilience to be the overarching GPS priority, including substantial network improvements and maintenance. This year’s severe weather has highlighted the vulnerability of New Zealand’s regional connections, and the important of maintaining alternative routes.

"Another disappointing aspect is that this draft GPS is months late and it talks about a project being underway to look the future of revenue in the transport system. Funding is the absolute key and we really hoped we’d see much more advanced thinking in this regard."

Kalasih is calling for the Government to reconsider its current approach. "GPS sets out transport priorities for the next ten years. This current draft isn’t going to prepare our transport system for the major challenges it will face over that time, particularly severe weather and an increasing freight task. We’ll be hammering that point home in our feedback to Government."

Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

