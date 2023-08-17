Govt’s Land Transport Plan A "missed Opportunity" - Greenpeace

The Labour Government today announced its new Land Transport Plan, with a list of transport projects which include a range of new roads as well as potential public transport developments.

Greenpeace Aotearoa has labelled the wishlist "a missed opportunity for real climate action."

"With vision, investment and political will, our towns and cities could be transformed to work for people instead of cars, with accessible and sustainable transport options that work for everyone," says Greenpeace spokesperson Christine Rose.

"This plan is a long list of policies, but ultimately fails to address the climate crisis. The Government must cut climate pollution by shifting the country’s transport system away from new roads and private cars, towards public transport, walking, and cycling."

"All political parties must prioritise transformative action on the climate crisis, and this plan does not do that. While it’s good to see some public transport development included, ultimately we expect to see much more from Labour in the lead-up to the 2023 election, with strong policy that places emphasis on cutting climate pollution from the biggest emitters: cows and cars.

"From the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle here in Aotearoa to the devastating fires in Maui, Hawai’i, it’s clear that the climate crisis is already here," says Rose. "We need resilient and future-proofed transport networks, which are built for people, not cars."

Greenpeace, alongside more than forty other organisations, is calling on all political parties to adopt ten key actions for a safe and stable climate and healthy environment - including action on sustainable transport. These are outlined in a plan known as Climate Shift. More than 13,000 New Zealanders have signed on in support of the plan since it launched in June.

