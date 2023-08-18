Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Federated Farmers Say Government’s Emission Pricing Plan Is ‘tone-deaf’

Friday, 18 August 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers are standing up and saying ‘no’ to the Government’s emission pricing plan, Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford says.

"The announcement made this afternoon is completely tone-deaf to the reality rural New Zealanders are living with," Langford said.

"At a time when farmers are struggling to keep their heads above water and are looking for support, they’re instead being weighed down with more uncertainty, complexity, and cost.

"Farmer confidence is at an all-time low, and this announcement is going to do nothing to help restore it. It will only erode it further."

Lamb prices have dropped 25% in the last 12 months, and the milk price has dropped from $9.30 to a forecast $6.75 this morning.

"Federated Farmers agreed to try and work with the Government and other sector partners to develop a plan to reduce emissions in the way that is cost effective and fair for farmers," Langford said.

"The sector presented a credible plan 18 months ago, but we had nothing but radio silence from Government who have now compressed timelines and put themselves under pressure.

"What the Government have come back with is not a plan that’s been designed in partnership with the sector - it’s the Government plan and we have serious concerns about the impact it will have on New Zealand farmers.

"According to the Government’s own modelling it will lead to a 20% reduction in sheep and beef farming, and a 5% reduction in dairy production.

"That’s the last thing the country needs in our current economic climate, and is not something Federated Farmers would ever be willing to support.

"Federated Farmers had three clear bottom lines that needed to be met and what the Government has put forward today falls well short of meeting them," Langford concluded.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, and operate four new Posiedon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five new Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, and this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit and retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses and teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 