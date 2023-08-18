Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA condemns ACT leader’s comment on Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Friday, 18 August 2023, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association (PSA) says the harassment of staff at the Ministry for Pacific Peoples on Thursday morning is alarming and disquieting.

The PSA also condemns media comments made by ACT Leader David Seymour about the Ministry.

The incident at the Ministry’s office took place before Seymour made his comments, and there is no direct link between these two specific incidents.

However, PSA National Secretary Duane Leo says that Seymour’s comment is just the latest attack on the public service, and on institutions such as the Ministry, the Human Rights Commission and Ministry for Women, which aim to support groups facing systemic inequity.

"These attacks go far beyond holding the public service to account. Their effect is to drum up resentment towards specific groups - public servants, Pacific peoples, and others.

"In our view the constant targeting feeds a polarised political environment that is often dangerous to those specific groups. The harassment of Ministry employees is an example of how things can escalate in such a hostile environment."

Seymour’s framing of his comment as a "joke" showed a lack of awareness from a senior politician.

"It is never a joke for someone in a position of power or a political leader to talk about killing people," said Leo.

Background

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples has said in a statement that on Thursday morning two people tried to enter its Wellington office to film and get comment from staff in relation to sensitive expenditure.

On Thursday afternoon in a radio interview, ACT leader David Seymour, made a reference to sending Guy Fawkes - famous for plotting to blow up the English Parliament - into the Ministry. He was answering a question about ACT’s policy to abolish the Ministry. "In my fantasy we'd send a guy called Guy Fawkes in there and it'd be all over, but we'll probably have to have a more formal approach than that," Seymour said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, and operate four new Posiedon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five new Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, and this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit and retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses and teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 