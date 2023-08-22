Ratepayers Picking Up The Bill As Bureaucracy Chokes Wellington Nightlife
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to reports of a
concerted effort to further restrict alcohol licences in
Wellington, Taxpayers’ Union Researcher, James Ross,
said:
“Wellington City Council has been crying
poverty, leading to an average rates increase of 12.3% just
this year alone. Is it any wonder the city is finding itself
short of cash when it seems to be doing everything in its
power to drive away business?
“Government agencies
like Te Whatu Ora are using taxpayers’ money lobbying to
make sure individual bars fail. These agencies have no right
to moralise over how people choose to spend their
hard-earned cash, and the Council certainly have no right to
demand higher rates to compensate for the economic damage
caused by their own puritanism.
“As it stands, why
would you ever choose to invest in Wellington’s night-time
economy? After investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in
the city, the best case scenario seems to be ending up mired
in months of bureaucracy and legal challenges. In far too
many cases, when licences are arbitrarily denied,
entrepreneurs may as well have just burnt the money.
Wellington needs to reassess its priorities and signal that
it’s open for
business.”
