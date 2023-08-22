Auckland Council Downplays Role Of IMSB In Māori Seats Consultation

Responding to the call by Auckland Council for the public’s views on whether to introduce Māori seats, Democracy Action Chair Lee Short says “Auckland Council is not being fully transparent in its consultation with the public. The Council's feedback form does not make it clear that the Māori seats would be created in addition to the Independent Māori Statutory Board. The Government established this Board instead of introducing Māori wards, surely making it an integral part of whether to introduce Māori ward seats or not,” he said.

“The Council’s consultation document does not make it clear the Independent Māori Statutory Board already exercises significant influence over the Council's policies and decision-making processes, which includes voting power that directly impacts decisions made by Governing Body committees. Typically, one or two seats are allocated to the Board on all Governing Body committees, where most of the Council’s decisions are made. Adding Māori seats to these committees would further upset the rules around proportional representation, already a contentious issue regarding these committees.”

“By not being fully transparent about the significant influence exercised by the Independent Māori Statutory Board, the Council is failing in its duty to provide enough information to enable the public to be adequately informed to be able to properly engage in this consultation.”

Lee Short said: “Open and transparent governance is essential in fostering trust and engagement between citizens and their local government. Hopefully, the council will add reference to the Independent Māori Statutory Board, and its decision-making role on Governing Body committees, on its feedback survey form.

Additionally, we call on the Government to ask the citizens of Auckland whether they support retaining the Independent Māori Statutory Board.”

