Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Salute To Salvation Army's Spotlight On Tax

Friday, 25 August 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Salvation Army

A spotlight on inequality and a bold challenge to improve Aotearoa's tax system is a welcome call to action from The Salvation Army, says the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign.

The Salvation Army today released the first of its ‘Pressing Issues for Our People’ briefing series ahead of the 2023 General Election - with one of the first three issues being the unfairness of Aotearoa's tax system.

"We agree that Aotearoa's tax system is not fit for purpose - that purpose being to help alleviate the tax impact on the least well-off in our society," says Better taxes for a Better Future spokesperson Glenn Barclay.

"The Salvation Army also rightly points out that a sufficient tax system would ensure the government has enough revenue so that everyone, especially the least well-off, can access affordable healthcare, education and housing."

Glenn Barclay agreed that tax is a pressing issue this election year.

"There's no time to kick the can down the road on tax - these issues need addressing now."

The Salvation Army paper highlights the fact that wealth is very unequally shared in Aotearoa - the wealthiest 10% of the population control half of all wealth, while the poorest half of the population own less than 10 percent of all wealth.

The briefing paper also points out that a group of just over 300 of the wealthiest New Zealanders, who on average earn $8 million per year, paid less than 10 percent of their annual income in tax.

That is less than the rate paid by the lowest income earners (10.5%) - many of the people that The Salvation Army helps daily.

Alongside The Salvation Army and 20 other organisations, the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign is calling for a tax system that:

  • raises more revenue to enable us to address the social, economic and environmental challenges we face.
  • ensures people who have more to contribute make that contribution: that we gather more revenue from wealth, gains from wealth, all forms of income, and corporates.
  • makes greater use of fair taxes to promote good health and environmental health.
  • addresses the tax impact on the least well-off in our society.
  • is fully transparent, for example, by requiring the disclosure of information on ownership and beneficiaries of entities such as trusts.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Salvation Army on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Socialist Equality Group: The Right-Wing Record Of The Māori Party

TPM has called for withdrawing from the Five Eyes spy network led by the US, but if it becomes part of the government it will quickly discard its “neutrality” posturing in the same way the Green Party has done. More


Greenpeace: Politicians Must Address The Cow In The Room

All political parties must have a credible plan to cut climate pollution from Big Dairy. When it comes to intensive dairy, both National and Labour have kicked the can down the road over successive parliamentary terms. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More

    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:


    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     