National Targets Overseas Vote After Onslaught Of Interest From Kiwis Abroad

In response to the huge number of Kiwis living or travelling overseas who want to see a change of government, National has launched its first website dedicated to making sure New Zealanders all over the world know how they can vote for National from wherever they are, Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“Kiwis living or travelling overseas during the voting period have been flooding National MPs’ and candidates’ inboxes asking for more information on how they can help elect a National Government to get our country back on track,” Mr Bishop says.

“The past few years have shown the governing parties took overseas Kiwis’ support for granted, particularly through Labour’s obsession with the MIQ lottery and the misery it caused Kiwis overseas.

“While Labour drives New Zealanders to leave New Zealand, National will work relentlessly to make our country somewhere they can see themselves returning, contributing to our economy and building lives for the next generation of Kiwis.

“We want to make sure Kiwis locked out of their own country thanks to Chris Hipkins’ prolonged and cruel approach to MIQ have the opportunity to have their say in this year’s General Election.

“We’re encouraging people to share our website with their friends and family overseas so they know how they can vote National from wherever they are. It’s also crucial for those travelling to the Rugby World Cup to know how they can cast their vote.

“So many people want nothing more than for their kids and grandkids to see a future for themselves here at home. That’s what National wants too, and it’s what a Christopher Luxon-led National Government will deliver by rebuilding our economy to reduce the cost of living, restoring law and order and improving our schools and healthcare.”

Visit the website here: https://overseas.national.org.nz

© Scoop Media

