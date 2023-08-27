Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Electronic Monitoring Weaknesses Exposed

Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Revelations of extensive breaches of electronic monitoring show that Labour’s soft-on-crime approach is actively endangering the public, National’s Corrections spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“A report obtained by the New Zealand Herald says that violent criminals are exploiting a ‘significant vulnerability’ of the electronic monitoring system by covering bracelets with tin foil to evade detection and that public safety is being compromised.

“It means that New Zealanders cannot be confident that offenders on electronic monitoring are being closely monitored or that the practice is stopping them from further offending.

“This is another example of how the Labour Government’s criminal-cuddling, soft-on-crime approach has failed to keep Kiwis safer.

“Labour’s ideological opposition to prisons means that more high-risk offenders receive electronic monitoring sentences. The number of gang members sentenced to home detention has already increased by 60 per cent under Labour.

“The result is heinous crimes are being committed by convicted criminals the public has a right to believe are being monitored. These crimes include a violent criminal in Canterbury who was able to escape detection using tinfoil, who allegedly went to his ex-partner’s home, assaulting her multiple times, threatening to kill her and attempting to stab her.

“Meanwhile, another offender on electronic monitoring went on a firearms rampage in Henderson, shooting at Police, after having breached bail a month prior.

“Anyone that is offending while on electronic monitoring deserves to face serious consequences, and National has already said it will reform our sentencing laws so there are serious consequences for serious crime. This includes limiting the discounts that judges can apply at sentencing.

"While Labour persists with reducing the prison population while violent crime increases, National will take real action to restore law and order.”

Scoop Election Podcast: Water Chlorination in Ilam

With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the subject of chlorinated water could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate on 29 August. More



 
 
Socialist Equality Group: The Rise Of The Far-Right ACT Party

ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More


Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


Gordon Campbell: Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis, with Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimating it would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More

