Employment Indicators: July 2023

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More



Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More



Socialist Equality Group: The Rise Of The Far-Right ACT Party

ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More