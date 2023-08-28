Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Employment Indicators: July 2023

Monday, 28 August 2023, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2023 month (compared with the June 2023 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.3 percent (6,123 jobs) to 2.38 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 0.7 percent (757 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,773 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.3 percent (5,182 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

