Employment Indicators: July 2023
Monday, 28 August 2023, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the July 2023 month (compared with the June 2023 month)
were:
- all industries – up 0.3 percent (6,123
jobs) to 2.38 million filled jobs
- primary industries
– down 0.7 percent (757 jobs)
- goods-producing
industries – up 0.4 percent (1,773 jobs)
- service
industries – up 0.3 percent (5,182
jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai rules lead to total chlorination of Christchurch water
With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the subject of chlorinated water could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate on 29 August. More