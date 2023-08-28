Taxpayers Forking Out Millions For KiwiRail Staff Transport

The Taxpayers' Union can reveal that KiwiRail have spent millions of taxpayer dollars on flights and higher cars for staff transport in the past year yet have not spent a single cent on rail. Information obtained by the Taxpayers' Union under the Official Information Act can reveal that between April 2022 and April 2023, the organization spent a hefty $1.2 million on hire cars and a staggering $4.5 million on flights. Further clarification showed that of the latter amount, $900k was dedicated to international flights.

Taxpayers' Union Investigations Coordinator, Oliver Bryan, said:

“It seems that KiwiRail has little confidence in its own services. Kiwis will be rightly shocked to discover that while they battle the rising cost of living, KiwiRail staff are spending million galavanting around the country – and the world – at taxpayers' expense."

"With the National Land Transport Fund continually being raided to fund loss-making rail services, it is unfair that families have to bear the brunt of higher fuel taxes to fund the excessive and expensive travel of the organisation that continuously fails to deliver reliable, economic services to taxpayers."

“The excessive spending on flights and hire cars is unacceptable and demands immediate attention. KiwiRail needs to show some restraint with taxpayers’ hard-earned cash.”

© Scoop Media

