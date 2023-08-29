Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commission Expresses Concern That Some Key UN Recommendations For Improving Disability Rights Not Accepted By Government

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 6:33 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission welcomes the Government’s endorsement of a raft of United Nations’ recommendations for disabled people in Aotearoa New Zealand but believes some key elements should not have been excluded.

The United Nations’ Committee on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) released its report in September last year following its August 2022 review of New Zealand’s progress on disability rights.

The Government issued its plan for responding to the Committee’s recommendations last week.

Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner Prudence Walker recognised the commitments made by the Government but highlighted work still needing to be done.

“We acknowledge the significant work by Whaikaha Ministry of Disabled People across other government agencies which has seen 51 of 60 concluding observations accepted,” says Walker.

“But we will closely monitor to ensure recommendations accepted with modifications do not water down the intent of the Committee and limit genuine progress for disabled people.

For example, while the Government has accepted the recommendation to close residential institutions over time and resource improved community-based services, it is critical to include residential special schools.”

The Commission is particularly concerned that some important recommendations were not accepted, including the development of culturally appropriate strategies to address the high proportion of tamariki Māori in residential specialist schools.

“We are also very concerned that even in the context of the ongoing Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, the Government has not accepted the recommendation to develop a disability justice strategy to address overrepresentation of disabled people and tāngata whaikaha Māori in justice and care settings.

We will continue to advocate for a significant commitment to address critical issues such as poverty, which disabled people disproportionately experience. We will work with our Independent Monitoring Mechanism partners, the Disabled People’s Organisations Coalition and the Ombudsman’s Office, to monitor progress.”

Whaikaha, Ministry of Disabled People, is due to formally report back by December on progress on implementing the recommendations.

“We look forward to meaningful progress and, as emphasised by the Committee in their report, we will be paying particular attention to progress against the recommendations on disabled people living independently in the community and having an adequate standard of living,” says Walker.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tomorrow. More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 