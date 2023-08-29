Commission Expresses Concern That Some Key UN Recommendations For Improving Disability Rights Not Accepted By Government

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission welcomes the Government’s endorsement of a raft of United Nations’ recommendations for disabled people in Aotearoa New Zealand but believes some key elements should not have been excluded.

The United Nations’ Committee on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) released its report in September last year following its August 2022 review of New Zealand’s progress on disability rights.

The Government issued its plan for responding to the Committee’s recommendations last week.

Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner Prudence Walker recognised the commitments made by the Government but highlighted work still needing to be done.

“We acknowledge the significant work by Whaikaha Ministry of Disabled People across other government agencies which has seen 51 of 60 concluding observations accepted,” says Walker.

“But we will closely monitor to ensure recommendations accepted with modifications do not water down the intent of the Committee and limit genuine progress for disabled people.

For example, while the Government has accepted the recommendation to close residential institutions over time and resource improved community-based services, it is critical to include residential special schools.”

The Commission is particularly concerned that some important recommendations were not accepted, including the development of culturally appropriate strategies to address the high proportion of tamariki Māori in residential specialist schools.

“We are also very concerned that even in the context of the ongoing Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, the Government has not accepted the recommendation to develop a disability justice strategy to address overrepresentation of disabled people and tāngata whaikaha Māori in justice and care settings.

We will continue to advocate for a significant commitment to address critical issues such as poverty, which disabled people disproportionately experience. We will work with our Independent Monitoring Mechanism partners, the Disabled People’s Organisations Coalition and the Ombudsman’s Office, to monitor progress.”

Whaikaha, Ministry of Disabled People, is due to formally report back by December on progress on implementing the recommendations.

“We look forward to meaningful progress and, as emphasised by the Committee in their report, we will be paying particular attention to progress against the recommendations on disabled people living independently in the community and having an adequate standard of living,” says Walker.

