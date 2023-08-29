Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Back On The Roads In Wellington

Supporters of Restore Passenger Rail are back on Wellington roads this morning. Their message is clear “Protect Climate - Save Lives”.

They are blocking northbound traffic from on State Highway One the intersection with Wellington Road in Kilbirnie at 7:45AM.

“We’re back because this government is still not taking the climate crisis seriously. Both major parties are vying for who can spend more on new four lane highways. This is an act of destruction against my generation, and all those who will come after me.” says spokesperson Jonty Coulson, 22.

“Our leaders knowingly take us into an unlivable future. People are already dying from floods, heatwaves and wildfires. 16 people died this year in Aotearoa from climate-induced storms and flooding. Governments, including our own, are watching it happen. They are showing us they are not fit to lead.

“In the spirit of hope we again sit peacefully on the roads of Te Whanganui-a-Tara, to stop business as usual and to challenge the politicians, business leaders and everyone else in Aotearoa to make changes now to decrease transport emissions,” says Coulson.

Since September last year, Restore Passenger Rail supporters have demanded climate action, specifically restoring a nationwide passenger rail service and free urban public transport. They have had a partial win with the current government agreeing to purchase new trains for the lower North Island, and making urban public transport free for under 13s.

“It’s a start but it’s not enough. If we protect the climate now we will save lives. Trains are 20 times safer than cars. An affordable nationwide passenger rail service will give New Zealanders a safer travel choice that will reduce our emissions and protect, not destroy, the climate and our future.” says Coulson.

This year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed governments directly: “Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.”

