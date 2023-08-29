Make It 16 Celebrates Voting Age Bill Passing First Reading; Must Come Into Force For 2025 Local Elections Not 2028

Today the Electoral (Lowering Voting Age for Local Elections and Polls) Legislation Bill received its first reading in Parliament. It will now be sent to the justice select committee and be open for public submissions. Make It 16 will be pushing to change the Bill so the voting age is lowered in time for the 2025 local elections, and not the currently scheduled 2028 elections.

“This is a step forward for the rights of rangatahi” says Make It 16 co-director Thomas Brocherie (he/him). “Young people need a say in local issues that affect us and our futures like parks, roads, busses, and climate change. At the same time, with turnout as low as 40% in 2022, it’s clear local elections need young people. It has been proven overseas that not only do 16 and 17 year-olds vote at higher rates than their slightly older counterparts, but also people who vote for the first time at 16 or 17 are more likely to vote later in life.

“The Bill also comes after years of sustained pressure from young people and calls from across the Local Government sector to lower the voting age, not to mention the Supreme Court's declaration that a voting age of 18 is inconsistent with 16 and 17 year-olds fundamental rights.

“But this Bill does not come into effect fast enough. The Bill as currently drafted does not come into force until the 2028 local elections. Young people should not have to wait another election cycle before their human rights are recognised. The voting age should be lowered in time for the 2025 local elections. Make It 16 will be making the case at select committee and with all political parties.

“It appears the rationale for delay is administrative. That’s rubbish. Admin should not trump human rights and democracy. Also, the 2025 local elections are more than two years away.

“We also call on any new government after the election to continue with this Bill and to bring it into force earlier. To drop it would be unacceptable. It would fly in the face of the Supreme Court’s declaration of inconsistency with the Bill of Rights, the Review into the Future of Local Government’s expert recommendations, and clear calls from 6 of New Zealand’s largest councils.

“But above all, to drop the Bill would be a slap in the face to young people who just want a say in the decisions that will affect us the most.

© Scoop Media

