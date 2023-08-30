Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Care Experienced Leaders Come To Wellington To Call Parliament To Honour 6 Promises! Here’s Why…

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: VOYCE Whakarongo Mai

Today, on the 30th August, 2023, young leaders from across the country will gather in the capital to begin a kōrero about the state of State Care. Starting with a Summit in the morning where young leaders will gather to begin dreaming of a care system that truly lives up to its name. Rangatahi will head to Odlins Plaza where they will lead a hīkoi to parliament grounds (to be delivered at 1.15pm to political leaders).

This petition represents 6 promises that successive Governments have made to young people and children in care. At their essence, they simply call on political leaders to commit to honouring and upholding the basic human rights of our children in care.

Below, young leaders from across the country outline why this Kaupapa is so important, and why they’ve travelled across the country to make a stand!

Children in care should be able to expect safety and stability

Fatima, a young care experienced leader, is taking a stand because she believes that young people in care must be provided with a safe and stable environment to live in. She is concerned that too many young people in the state system lack safety and stability, and instead of finding it within the care system, must seek it out on the street. “We’re taking children from an unsafe and unstable home, into an environment which is even more unsafe and unstable. Things get worse; they don’t get better!”

Whānau should be supported

Veronica agrees. Now 20, she too survived state care and says she’s standing up for mums. “When I became hapū, I felt that I was termed an “at-risk mother” just because I was young and had been in care. Yet what I needed was support! When a kid is in care and they become hapū, instead of the first reaction being, “let’s take this baby!”, why can’t the first reaction be what can we do to support you?’ That’s why I’m making a stand. I just want to make sure mums get support. If we supported our whānau, so many kids wouldn’t get uplifted. Why can’t we give them more support?”

Young people should be supported to connect with their culture and whakapapa

Bella, another care-experienced leader, is backing the petition because as a survivor, she understands how important it is to be connected to one’s whakapapa. And yet, her experience in care was that there was little to no effort put into supporting her to learn her whakapapa. “How can you expect someone to grow up and be happy if they don’t know who they are? I felt like I didn’t know who I was, and I started going down a bad road, because I didn’t know who I was, I didn’t see my value, I was never told I had any, I was never treated like I had any!”

Bella believes more attention needs to be put on ensuring that all children and young people in the care system are able to learn about their whakapapa and be connected to their whānau.

Young people and children in care need to be listened to

As a child in state care, Trinity felt unheard and devalued as professionals and adults around her continued to make important decisions about her life without consulting her or considering what she wanted or needed. “I felt like I didn’t receive any stability or safety while I was in care. I was left, 14, running away from group homes, care placements, just trying to be heard. Putting myself in unsafe places, just hoping someone would notice. It’s important that kids are involved, because it’s their life!” Veronica has this message for the Prime Minister, “Start listening to the families, take in what we say, and act on it.”

Change is possible!

Kai is standing up because he believes that change is possible. For Kai, the 6 Promises represent a moment of decision. A moment where New Zealand can make a change. A moment where our political leaders can choose, to either uphold the status quo, or make different decisions which ensure the wellbeing of all children and young people in care. “It is up to you to decide,” he says, reflecting on what he’d like to share with political leaders, “We all have the same cameras, but some have different lenses. That is what the promises are, different lenses for a kaleidoscope of different possibilities. Many different paths that could be taken if they could be kept.”

