Application For Massive Te Awamutu Incinerator Will Face Fierce Opposition

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Zero Waste New Zealand

“The resource consent application to build a toxic incinerator in a Te Awamutu residential neighbourhood will face fierce opposition,” said Dorte Wray, General Manager of the Zero Waste Network.

The resource consent application for a proposed incinerator at 401 Racecourse Road has been reactivated after nearly a year. It is immediately adjacent to several schools, existing residential housing, a planned housing development and food businesses.

The facility would burn 166,525 tonnes a year including municipal solid waste (78,880 tonnes), plastics (35,058 tonnes), tyres (35,058 tonnes), and flock (the remains of the scrap metal industry - 17,529 tonnes).

The facility would emit dioxins and furans, the most deadly chemicals known to science. There appears to be no "safe" level of exposure to dioxin.

According to an independent report commissioned as part of this proposal, the facility would have a carbon footprint many times greater than the same amount of waste being sent to landfill.

“We worked with the Feilding community and Mana Whenua to stop the waste-to-energy proposal in Feilding. We will do the same in Te Awamutu.”

“Incinerators are just another form of disposal like landfill. This one would have a dramatic climate impact.”

“Along with the human health and climate impacts, the proposal site is subject to severe flooding. This incinerator would pose a major hazard to the community.”

The Zero Waste Network will be working with and assisting locals to prepare submissions in the coming weeks with several public events. Public submissions can be made from 15 September to 21 October.

The Zero Waste Network coordinates a national campaign, Regeneration Not Incineration. More information about the campaign can be found here: https://zerowaste.co.nz/waste-to-energy-incineration/

You can read the Waipā District Council application for consent here. This is a ‘non-complying activity’ under the District Plan. There are also three resource consent applications to discharge-to-air, to discharge of stormwater to water, and to use cleanfill in a floodplain with the Waikato Regional Council. These are ‘discretionary activities’ under the Regional Plan.

For information about dioxin and furans, see The World Health Organisation: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dioxins-and-their-effects-on-human-health

