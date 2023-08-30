International Trade: June 2023 Quarter – Data Sources And Methods

This page explains the updates to the data sources used to compile the international trade release. It also explains two corrections made to processing that affects several services series. This data will be published as part of the international trade release on 4 September 2023.

We make data updates annually, in line with international best practice, to ensure that our statistics continue to reflect our changing world.

The changes made in this release fall into two categories:



new or updated information becoming available – this covers data from the March 2020 quarter to the March 2023 quarter

corrections to our outputs due to internal errors in data processing – these cover data from the June 2014 quarter to the March 2023 quarter.

Visit our website to read this methods release:

International trade: June 2023 quarter – data sources and methods

