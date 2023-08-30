International Trade: June 2023 Quarter – Data Sources And Methods
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
This page explains the updates to the data sources used
to compile the international trade release. It also explains
two corrections made to processing that affects several
services series. This data will be published as part of the
international trade release on 4 September 2023.
We
make data updates annually, in line with international best
practice, to ensure that our statistics continue to reflect
our changing world.
The changes made in this release
fall into two categories:
- new or
updated information becoming available – this covers data
from the March 2020 quarter to the March 2023
quarter
- corrections to our outputs due to internal
errors in data processing – these cover data from the June
2014 quarter to the March 2023 quarter.
Visit
our website to read this methods release:
International
trade: June 2023 quarter – data sources and
methods
