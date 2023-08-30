Have Your Say On The Residential Property Managers Bill

The Chairperson of the Social Services and Community Committee is now calling for submissions on the Residential Property Managers Bill.

The bill would establish a new regulatory regime for the licensing of residential property managers and management organisations. Residential property managers are people who are contracted by property owners to manage residential tenancies, including managing relationships with tenants and ensuring compliance with legal obligations. It is an omnibus bill.

The bill would:

· establish minimum entry criteria for applicants to qualify for residential property manager and Residential Property Management Organisation licenses

· enable the establishment of a professional conduct code to ensure that residential property managers meet professional standards of practice

· establish an independent complaints and disciplinary process to resolved complaints about the conduct of licensed residential property managers or management organisations

· empower the Real Estate Agents Authority to carry out functions under the bill as the regulator for the new regime.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 12 October 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



© Scoop Media

