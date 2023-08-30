Kindergartens Dismayed By National’s Plan To Scrap 20 Hours Free To Two Year Olds

The National Party’s plan to fund tax cuts by wiping the 20 hours free early childhood funding for two year olds is a dismaying and backwards move, says Kindergartens Aotearoa. Catering for in excess of 14, 000 children attending kindergartens across the country, the organisation claims free access for two year olds will provide significant financial relief for thousands of families - for many this would be far in excess of the savings they would receive from tax cuts.

Some families are paying up to $450 a week to access childcare for the two year old, says Amanda Coulston, spokesperson. The proposed Family Boost scheme would not provide the relief the 20 hours free for two year olds would. This is just smoke and mirrors, and yet another example of National’s 30 year history of cutting funding to early childhood education.

Early childhood providers who have opposed the 20 hours free for two year olds are opposed to anything that may limit their profits or control. “We believe early childhood education is a public good, and therefore public funds must go to providing high quality, accessible education, to all tamariki. Early childhood education cannot be dominated by voices that advocate for maximum funding with minimal costs and minimum controls” says Coulston, “By wiping the 20 hours free for two year olds, the National Party continues to pander to corporate providers and private busineses rather than supporting hard working families who need real relief”

Kindergartens Aotearoa is a collective of six regional kindergarten associations around the country that operate almost half of New Zealand’s kindergartens, catering for in excess of 14,000 children.

