Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Our Doctors Are Leaving The Public Health System

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

At the same time as collective agreement negotiations with Te Whatu Ora have broken down and senior doctors and dentists are about to embark on unprecedented strike action, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi Mata Hauora is releasing a new report - A Less Public Place - exploring what drives senior doctors and dentists to reallocate potential working hours from Te Whatu Ora to employment outside the public health system.

"Employment with other employers is mostly working for private hospitals and/or in private clinics," says ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton. "It is a growing trend and, in the context of Te Whatu Ora’s current refusal to offer pay rates that keep up with inflation, it is further evidence of Te Whatu Ora’s failure to get a handle on the problems of recruitment and retention for medical professionals in our public hospitals."

A Less Public Place is based on a survey this year of ASMS members working for Te Whatu Ora. The survey found 59 per cent of members already do work outside the public health system and a further 13 per cent are actively considering it. Only a little over a quarter now work exclusively in the public health system.

General and orthopaedic surgery, anaesthesia, neurology, diagnostic and interventionalist radiology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and cardiology have the highest proportion of respondents already working outside the public system - all more than 70 per cent.

"Given the pressures our public system health is facing - the stretched services, the waiting times, the unmet need - that’s an enormous amount of workforce capacity that is slipping away," says Dalton.

"The reasons our members give for making the move away all relate to terms and conditions. Remuneration - yes, but also burnout from high workloads and lack of colleagues, and feeling unvalued in a controlling management culture."

"A simple step right in front of Te Whatu Ora would be to accept our members’ wage claim, that would maintain the value of their wages and is not a real pay cut. Less than that would seem to be exactly the sort of undervaluing our survey identified."

More than half of specialists who already worked outside of Te Whatu Ora identified better remuneration, more ability to manage time and workload, and greater clinical satisfaction as the most important reasons behind their decision to work for themselves or someone else.

A full copy is the report is available at https://asms.org.nz/a-less-public-place.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 