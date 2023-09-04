Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Consultation Opens On Strengthening Consumer Care Guidelines

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: Consumer Advocacy Council

The voice for small electricity consumers, the Consumer Advocacy Council, is calling on retailers to agree to a full set of mandatory protections for their customers with consultation by the Electricity Authority on the Consumer Care Guidelines, opening today.

The Electricity Authority is inviting submissions on four options for the Consumer Care Guidelines.

“We will be making it clear in our submission that the best way forward is for all parts of the guidelines becoming mandatory code,” said Deborah Hart, Chair of the Consumer Advocacy Council.

The Guidelines encourage retailers to provide a basic set of protections for consumers such as informing them whether they are on the best electricity plan and what they could save if they switched to another plan, and outlining how they must treat those facing hardship and consumers dependent on medical devices.

“These guidelines are well intended, but after being in place for more than two years, the problems are clear. They have no teeth to ensure all retailers follow them. The result is they are applied unevenly as the Electricity Authority found in their own survey this year - so there is no guarantee for consumers that whichever company they buy their power from will treat them consistently well.

“And there’s an uneven playing field for retailers with some going beyond the Guidelines and some not complying with them.

“Electricity is an essential service. There should be a set of basic protections across the industry to safeguard all consumers - residential and small business consumers in particular.

“We know some retailers, like Flick Electric, Mercury and Contact are backing a set of mandatory minimum protections and we hope all retailers agree.

“A set of basic mandatory protections, with proper oversight by the regulator and penalties for non-compliance will be good for consumers and good for competition as well.

“It’s time,” said Deborah Hart.

Electricity Authority Consultation on Consumer Care Guidelines

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer Advocacy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 