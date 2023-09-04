Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cancer Society Calls On Politicians To Prioritise Cancer Care

Monday, 4 September 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society New Zealand

The Cancer Society of New Zealand has released its official manifesto, posing 12 key asks to decision-makers ahead of this year’s election.

These “asks” fall under four key areas:

• investment in prevention – so more New Zealanders live cancer free lives;

• early detection and diagnosis of cancer – so more lives are saved;

• timely and accessible cancer care services – so all New Zealanders receive the cancer treatment they need; and

• cancer care and support closer to home – so all New Zealanders receive the cancer support they need.

Cancer Society National Chief Executive Dr Rachael Hart says cancer is a significant issue for the health system and one that touches everyone.

“Cancer care should not be based on where we live, and there is no reason that our cancer outcomes should be so much worse than Australia’s. As a country, we need to do more. It is time for our political leaders to take bold action against cancer.”

Dr Hart says the organisation’s number one priority is reform of the National Travel Assistance Scheme (NTA).

The NTA scheme was set up in 2005 to provide critical support for people who needed to travel long distances or travel frequently for treatment. The current scheme was reviewed by the Ministry of Health in 2018 and was found to be underfunded, too complicated and creating inequities for those who need it most. Despite clear recommendations at that time, no changes have been made. And the gap in provision is growing wider.

“As a result, we continue to see people with cancer in our most disadvantaged communities struggling to meet costs and some simply not making it to vital treatment,” says Dr Hart.

“Due to the changes to the health system, more people with cancer are travelling across the country for treatment and being impacted by this. To put it bluntly, the health reforms will not deliver the intended outcomes if the next government doesn't solve the travel issue.”

Recent media attention on this issue has prompted Te Whatu Ora to schedule work to address current inadequacies in this scheme, with improvements planned for 2024.

“We need to see fast and concrete progress as it is long overdue. We are calling for cross-party commitment to ensure this significant piece of work is adequately funded and implemented in 2024,” says Dr Hart.

Cancer Society Medical Director Dr Kate Gregory says the Cancer Society hopes politicians will also commit to investing in cancer prevention and early detection.

"About 25,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer every year, yet we know up to half of these are preventable” says Dr Gregory. “The biggest difference we can make to save lives and reduce health system costs is to stop people from getting cancer in the first place. That’s why we are asking the Government to commit to our world leading Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan, reforming our alcohol laws and ensuring all tamariki receive their HPV vaccinations.”

For those cancer cases we can’t prevent, we need to act to detect cancer sooner, says Dr Gregory.

“New Zealand falls far behind comparative countries when it comes to the early detection of cancer. Recommended age changes to breast and bowel screening must happen now, a trial screening project is needed for prostate cancer and a national lung screening programme is desperately needed to turn the tide on one of our biggest killers – lung cancer. Focussing on detecting cancers early can reduce demands on an already stretched health system, make significant inroads in addressing cancer inequities and save thousands of lives a year.”

You can read the full Cancer Society Manifesto at: www.cancer.org.nz/manifesto

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cancer Society New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 