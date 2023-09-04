Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
WHAKATAU 2023: WHAKAATA MĀORI EXCLUSIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

Monday, 4 September 2023, 2:06 pm
Whakaata Maori

Whakaata Māori will again provide exclusive polling of the Māori seats leading up to next month’s general election.

WHAKATAU 2023: KEI A KOE TE WHAKATAU – IT’S UP TO YOU will release polls during the seven Māori electorate debates which begin from 19 September.

Whakaata Māori election coverage also includes sit-downs with political leaders in its award-winning current affairs show, Te Ao with Moana.

More than 8,000 voters switched from the General to Māori roll earlier this year, with 2,133 new enrolments to date, taking the number of Māori roll voters to more than quarter of a million.

Retirements and candidate changes are set to heat up competition across the Māori seats where voters have not been afraid to change allegiance.

Throughout, the Whakaata Māori Te Ao Māori newsroom will continue to test the pulse of voters before they hit the polling booths.

LIVE DEBATES

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.00 PM from 19 September, veteran journalist, Tina Wickliffe, will host live debates between candidates in the seven Māori electorates.

Te Tai Hauāuru, Debate 1

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER, 19:00-20:00

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Debate 2

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER, 19:00-20:00

Te Tai Tonga, Debate 3

TUESDAY 26 SEPTEMBER, 19:00-20:00

Waiariki, Debate 4

THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER, 19:00-20:00

Hauraki-Waikato, Debate 5

TUESDAY 3 OCTOBER, 19:00-20:00

Te Tai Tokerau, Debate 6

THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER, 19:00-20:00

Tāmaki Makaurau, Debate 7

TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER, 19:00-20:00

TE AO WITH MOANA

Various party leaders taking the hot seat with Moana Maniapoto each week from 4 September.

ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL

From 7.00 PM on 14 October, WHAKATAU 2023 will go live with reporters around the country and up to date election results of the Māori electorates and general hot seats.

POST ELECTION HIGHLIGHTS

WHAKATAU 2023 highlights election results, the winners and losers, on Sunday 15 October from 11am.

