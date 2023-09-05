Pet Refuge Seeing Repeat Cases As Families Struggle To Escape Violence

Pet Refuge is continuing to operate on the edge of capacity as it copes with pets staying longer. This is alongside helping families being forced to ask for help a second time after securing what they thought was a safe home, only to be found again by an abusive ex-partner.

Since Pet Refuge opened in 2021, nine women have been forced to ask for help a second time, after having safely housed their pets at the shelter, giving them time to escape abuse and set themselves up in a safe home where their beloved pets can join them.

“It’s heartbreaking when we hear from families a second time because they have been tracked down again. They are suffering trauma and fear, when they should be rebuilding their lives,” Pet Refuge Founder Julie Chapman says.

“We have seen the joy on the faces of families when their pets are returned home to them, only to receive a call a few months later saying the family has fled danger again and will once again need to be call on Pet Refuge for help.

Two cats came to us in January after their owner’s partner forced her to leave their home, with nowhere to go. She spent two months living in her car during the floods, showering at her workplace while continuing to work.

The cats stayed for three months, after which time Monique (not her real name), was able to have them back, but soon after her former partner found her again.

Monique was beaten and hospitalised and still has sore ribs months later. Her ex was arrested soon after.

She fled her hometown to stay with a friend in another area, but her friend has a dog so she once again she was unable to care for her cats. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with them, I felt so bad asking again, I was so incredibly grateful they could go back to Pet Refuge a second time,” she says.

Monique is now about to return to her hometown after being given time from her employer to work remotely but is still struggling to find a rental she can afford which will accept her cats.

Julie Chapman says: “Helping pets and people like Monique is why we do what we do, but it is hard being faced with the reality that abusers can be relentless and some families we help may never feel truly safe.”

The cost of living and rental market means pets are also staying longer, putting additional strain on facilities. Pet Refuge clears its waitlist one day, only to be forced to say ‘no’ to the next family seeking temporary care for their pets.

“It’s partly due to a chronic shortage of rentals which allow pets, and partly due to the economic environment,” says Chapman.

In the two years since opening, 2023 has been the hardest yet. Pet Refuge wants to keep saying ‘yes’ to the pets and families who need them, but without more funds they just can’t keep up with demand. That’s why, this September, Kiwi icon Buzzy Bee is joining them in a bid to raise crucial funds to clear the waitlist and open their doors again.

For over 80 years, Buzzy Bee has been a much-loved member of NZ households, and in that time has seen the good, the bad, and everything in between, especially in the 70% of violent homes which include children. Alongside a beloved pet, Buzzy has offered comfort, wrapping his wings around them in their time of need.

To support Pet Refuge’s Appeal, visit escapetogether.co.nz or call 09 975 0850 to donate what you can afford or join our monthly giving programme. $25 a month to give a pet a safe bed. Your monthly donation will cover shelter expenses such as a safe place to sleep at night, warmth, bedding, enrichment and exercise, transport, vet healthcare, animal behaviour therapy, and expert animal carers and case workers.

Pet Refuge, provides temporary shelter and care for pets affected by domestic violence, keeping them safe while their owners escape abuse. Domestic violence is much higher in NZ than in other OECD countries, much higher than people think, and fear for their pet’s safety is a major factor that prevents people from leaving abusive relationships. A Women’s Refuge survey of women whose partners had abused or threatened their pets found 53% delayed leaving family violence out of fear for their pet’s safety.

NOTES TO EDITOR

Pet Refuge provides temporary shelter and specialised, loving care for pets affected by domestic violence, keeping them safe while their owners escape abuse.

The Refuge, which opened in July, 2021, is the brainchild of Julie Chapman, Founder and CEO of children’s charity KidsCan.

Fear for their pet’s safety is a major factor that prevents people leaving abusive relationships. A Women’s Refuge survey of women whose partners had abused or threatened their pets found 53% delayed leaving family violence out of fear for their pet’s safety.

© Scoop Media

