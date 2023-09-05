Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Economic Dev Science and Innovation Committee

The Chairperson of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is now calling for submissions on the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill.

The bill seeks to create the conditions for fair bargaining and negotiation between New Zealand news media entities and digital platforms (such as search engines or social media platforms). It aims to support commercial bargaining processes regarding the terms in which digital platforms can use or make New Zealand-produced news content available on their platforms. The Broadcasting Standards Authority would be empowered to carry out functions under the bill as the independent regulator.

The bill would:

  • incentivise digital platforms to enter into news content agreements or other arrangements that would contribute to the sustainable production of New Zealand news content
  • set out to processes for compulsory and voluntary news content bargaining between digital platforms and news media entities
  • require bargaining parties to comply with a bargaining code issued by the Broadcasting Standards Authority and to bargain in good faith
  • establish civil penalties for non-compliance with the bill

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 (closing date indicative only).

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More

Roy Morgan Poll: National/Act On Course For Victory




 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 