Have Your Say On The Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill

The Chairperson of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is now calling for submissions on the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill.

The bill seeks to create the conditions for fair bargaining and negotiation between New Zealand news media entities and digital platforms (such as search engines or social media platforms). It aims to support commercial bargaining processes regarding the terms in which digital platforms can use or make New Zealand-produced news content available on their platforms. The Broadcasting Standards Authority would be empowered to carry out functions under the bill as the independent regulator.

The bill would:

incentivise digital platforms to enter into news content agreements or other arrangements that would contribute to the sustainable production of New Zealand news content

set out to processes for compulsory and voluntary news content bargaining between digital platforms and news media entities

require bargaining parties to comply with a bargaining code issued by the Broadcasting Standards Authority and to bargain in good faith

establish civil penalties for non-compliance with the bill

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 (closing date indicative only).

For more details about the bill:

