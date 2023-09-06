NZ’s most comprehensive election guide is back

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 6:13 am
New Zealand’s most comprehensive election guide was launched today at Policy.nz.

Back for its fifth New Zealand election, Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising, with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies across topics such as health, education, and incomes and employment.

Users can favourite the policies they like and see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden — many will be surprised at the result when they choose to consider the policies free from any pre-existing bias.

Policy.nz has the most detailed information available anywhere about the hundreds of electorate candidates. Voters can enter their address and see who’s running in their electorate, with information available about all candidates in NZ, with many providing extra information like their work background, age and place of residence.

Policy.nz also includes profiles for all 20 registered political parties, so voters can learn more about the minor party offerings.

“We’ve made Policy.nz because it’s essential that voters have trustworthy information about the policies, candidates and parties this election,” says editorial director, Ollie Neas.

“Amid the puff and spin of election season, it can be difficult to see what really sets the parties apart. Policy.nz makes it easy, by cutting through the spin and translating policies into plain language, empowering voters to compare the parties’ promises on the issues that matter to them.”

“Many non-voters cite not knowing who to vote for as a reason for not voting. We hope that Policy.nz will change that by giving more people the confidence to have their say this election.”

After first launching ahead of the 2017 New Zealand general elections, Policy.nz has grown to become an established part of the electoral landscape in New Zealand and has covered elections around the world. Over half a million New Zealanders used Policy.nz to inform their vote ahead of the 2020 general election.

Policy.nz is strictly neutral, focused only on providing voters with the information they need to exercise their democratic right. It is created by a small, Wellington-based team that creates interactive policy comparison tools. Policy.nz has been rebuilt for this election by Daylight.

Policy.nz is proud to be sponsored by MinterEllisonRuddWatts, the Google News Initiative, Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka

