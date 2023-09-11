A New Holistic Economic Model

Bruce Dyer, the leader of The Progressive Party says the Party is in the vanguard of a fundamental revolution of New Zealand society. It is time to consign capitalism’s self-centred materialism to the dustbin of history.

Instead, we need to embrace a holistic world-view typified by love, care and compassion for humanity and all living beings. This world view underpins the socio-economic model of Prout (Progressive Utilisation Theory) on which Progressive policies are based.

An underlying principle affirms essential needs including food, clothing, housing, education, and medical care, being guaranteed to all.

Establishing a base line of self-reliance, for example by ensuring domestically-owned businesses supply essentials like food and clothing, would enable New Zealand to engage with the rest of the world from a position of strength.

Having all large companies like supermarkets, retirement villages, banks and electricity retailers become cooperatives, would help address inequality by complementing political democracy with economy democracy.

Bruce says “In time, we see the Progressive Party’s policies such as these transforming our society, just as the Greens’ ecological movement moved from the periphery of politics to centre stage.”

The Progressive Party encapsulates the seed of tomorrow’s resplendent society. It seeks to work with all who are inspired to uplift humanity and embrace a kaitiakitanga role of care for this planet that sustains us.

We invite you to learn more by attending the launch of the Progressive Party’s 2023 campaign.

