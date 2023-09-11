Fifty-third Parliament Dissolved Ahead Of The Election
Monday, 11 September 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk
The 53rd Parliament has now been dissolved. The
dissolution took place last Friday morning in front of a
large group of onlookers, all keen to watch the short but
significant ceremony, which marks an important event in the
Parliament calendar. Parliament must be dissolved before the
Governor-General can officially instruct the Electoral
Commission to hold a general election.
Only the
Sovereign of New Zealand or the Governor-General, acting on
advice of the Prime Minister, has the power to dissolve
Parliament.
At 11am, an official party led by the
Serjeant-at-Arms gathered on the steps of Parliament House,
accompanied by the sounds of The RNZAF brass
quintet.
The proclamation signed by the
Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro dissolving Parliament was
read aloud by the New Zealand Herald of Arms Extraordinary
to the King, Phillip O’Shea CNZM CVO, KStJ.
This was
certified by three witnesses: the Clerk of the House of
Representatives, the Deputy Clerk and the
Clerk-Assistant.
Ngāti Poneke Kapa Haka took part in
the event, performing waiata at the conclusion of the
ceremony.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children
Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More
Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV
TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More