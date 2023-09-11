Fifty-third Parliament Dissolved Ahead Of The Election

The 53rd Parliament has now been dissolved. The dissolution took place last Friday morning in front of a large group of onlookers, all keen to watch the short but significant ceremony, which marks an important event in the Parliament calendar. Parliament must be dissolved before the Governor-General can officially instruct the Electoral Commission to hold a general election.

Only the Sovereign of New Zealand or the Governor-General, acting on advice of the Prime Minister, has the power to dissolve Parliament.

At 11am, an official party led by the Serjeant-at-Arms gathered on the steps of Parliament House, accompanied by the sounds of The RNZAF brass quintet.

The proclamation signed by the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro dissolving Parliament was read aloud by the New Zealand Herald of Arms Extraordinary to the King, Phillip O’Shea CNZM CVO, KStJ.

This was certified by three witnesses: the Clerk of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Clerk and the Clerk-Assistant.

Ngāti Poneke Kapa Haka took part in the event, performing waiata at the conclusion of the ceremony.

