Countdown To Climate Action Week

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

The highly anticipated Climate Action Week is just around the corner, set to run from September 18th to 24th. School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future are leading this nationwide initiative to underscore the urgency of the climate crisis and position the 2023 New Zealand General Election as the pivotal "Climate Election."

Climate Action Week calls upon individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to come together, by attending events, putting pressure on candidates standing for election and taking impactful actions in their own lives. This initiative emphasises the need for immediate, transformative change to address the climate emergency.

The focal point of the week is Saturday, September 23rd, where people across New Zealand are urged to unite for a collective moment. This day serves as an opportunity to amplify voices, raise awareness, and demand attention from political leaders. By joining forces during this collective moment, participants send a compelling message that this year’s election must prioritise climate action.

"Nate Wilbourne, representing the Aotearoa Climate Strikes Coalition, stated, 'We believe this election can be a turning point for our planet. Our goal is to ensure every candidate and voter recognises the climate crisis as the paramount issue we face. Climate Action Week and the collective moment on September 23rd offer opportunities for us to stand together and demand substantial change.'"

The team coordinating this week implores all people across Aotearoa to get involved in any way they can, no matter how small it might seem. “Do something for the climate, for future generations, this week. Take a photo, and share it on social media to send the ripple even further”

Businesses are encouraged to play a crucial role in this movement. Climate-conscious businesses can organise climate action events within their workplaces or communities, adding their voices to the call for political commitment to climate action.

To learn more about Climate Action Week, access a list of organised events, or register your own event, please visit: https://aotearoaclimatestr.wixsite.com/climate-action-week

As the climate crisis escalates, Climate Action Week symbolises hope and collaboration. It is a call to action, a plea for a sustainable future, and a demand for the election to be a resounding success for the sake of future generations.

