Privacy Commissioner Opens Consultation On The Children And Young People’s Privacy Project

Hutia te rito o te harakeke

Kei hea te ko(ri)mako e ko

Kī mai ki ahau

He aha te mea nui o te ao?

If you remove the heart of the flaxbush

From where will the bellbird sing?

If you say to me

What is the most important thing in this world?

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) is launching its project on children and young people’s privacy.

As a first step, professionals who work with children in sectors such as in health, education and social services, non-governmental organisations, and organisations who advocate for children’s rights, are encouraged to take part.

OPC will be seeking the views of children, their whānau and wider community early in 2024 to coincide with the new school year.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says this piece of work is incredibly important and wide input is needed.

"Our children and young people are in the process of forming their identity. Their ability to understand and enforce their privacy rights is different to adults. It’s important that people who work closely with and for children and young people, share their knowledge.

"As part of the reforms to the Privacy Act in 2020, specific requirements on the collection of children and young people’s personal information were introduced."

"Now we want to know whether these requirements are working well, or whether we need to do more to guide organisations that collect and use children’s personal information."

"The project is about children’s privacy offline as well as online," says the Commissioner.

"With over 1.2 million New Zealanders under the age of 18, that’s one in five people in New Zealand, protecting their privacy now and into the future is vital for their wellbeing."

People can engage with the project online at privacy.org.nz.

