Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ten Questions To Ask Candidates This Election

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: MonopolyWatch

Auckland, 13 September 2023 — It’s spring again. Politicians have emerged from hibernation and are auditioning for your vote. Don’t be persuaded by their dancing, duelling, pie-eating, tree-hugging, baby-kissing and glad-handing. Get real. Ask them some hard questions.

Don’t have any? MonopolyWatch NZ is here to help. We’ve compiled a list of 10 questions that will affect your wallet and your future more than any tax cut, spending promise or other lolly scramble. These are questions every politician should be prepared to answer.

  1. If 83% of all Kiwis want the geographically monopolised supermarket cartel split up, why hasn’t that happened? Do you, personally, support this? If not, why not?
  2. Have you opened a supermarket? Over forty politicians have. Are you, personally, happy to support a duopoly that’s getting fat profits by charging consumers excessively?
  3. Why do you think New Zealand supermarkets, electricity companies, building materials suppliers, banks and fuel companies are so profitable? Is it (a) superb management or (b) weak competition law? If (b), what will you personally, do to (a) applaud or (b) change this?
  4. Should there be a stand-down period before senior politicians can accept Board roles with companies in industries where they have inside information, fresh contacts and high-level influence? How long? Will you, personally, undertake not to accept, within 36 months of exiting parliament, a well-paid Board role in an area you have worked in while an MP?
  5. Why do New Zealand banks charge higher interest rate margins on mortgages than those in other countries? What will you, personally, do about that?
  6. Are you aware that Australian-owned banks earn proportionately more from their NZ subsidiaries than they do from their Australian ones? Why is that and what will you, personally, do about it?
  7. Do you think we have a housing crisis? Why does it cost four times more to build an entry level first house in New Zealand than it does across the OECD? Is it (a) all the fault of the RMA (b) the high cost of imported materials (c) weak competition law (d) poor productivity, no standardisation and scale? What will you, personally, undertake to do to reduce the cost of building houses?
  8. Do you think we have a cost-of-living crisis? If we can fix telecommunications, why can’t we fix banking, building, grocery, fuel, power and other essentials that add to the cost of living?
  9. Why do we not have good independent consumer advocacy at anything other than a product labelling and promotional level? What will you, personally, do to achieve a meaningful reduction in the cost of living and better protect consumers?
  10. Do you think the Commerce Commission is doing a good job or protecting consumers? What significant achievements by the Commission can you point to that have taken effect while you have been a politician?

Finally, a bonus question:

  1. The posturing, jockeying and uncertainty that precedes an election effectively reduces a three-year parliamentary term to two and a bit years. What is your position? (a) Put up with the inefficiency every three years because it means we get to turn over governments more rapidly; (b) Adopt a four-year term to give incoming governments a chance to get things done; (c) Have a five-year term and say “No” to electoral whiplash.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MonopolyWatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Seymour Acting Up & Labour’s Lost Cause

To use a musical analogy, ACT Party leader David Seymour is to centre-right parties what Lindsay Buckingham was to Fleetwood Mac - talented, insufferable, and born to be fired from the band. Clearly, the man from Epsom believes he didn’t spend all those years hovering at 1% in the polls to let some soft-headed chump like Luxon swoop in, take over, and screw up the landing. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Green Pary: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will pass a Healthy Ocean Act to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 through a new framework that upholds Te Tiriti, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government on how best to do it, and put a Green Minister for Oceans & Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 