Essential Report NZ – September 2023

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: Essential

The latest Essential Report Aotearoa New Zealand has been published at essentialreport.co.nz.

Key insights include:

On current voting intention figures, no two parties would be able to form a coalition government after October 14 alone.

The national mood is negative, with an increasing number of New Zealanders saying the nation is on the wrong track.

A very high number of people think New Zealand is becoming more divided.

Voters aren’t impressed with the political leaders, with only 29% saying the options for Prime Minister appeal

Topics in the September Essential Report:

The mood

Voting intention (including undecided)

MMP seat allocation (excluding undecided)

Opinions of leaders

Importance of issues to vote

Government more likely to have effective solutions for issues

Election statement testing

Essential Research is a member of Research Association New Zealand (RANZ) and abides by:

The RANZ Code of Practice (which can be found here) and,

The New Zealand Political Polling code (which can be found here)

The Essential Report differs from many regular political polls in that it does not exclude respondents who are unsure of their voting intention. This means that its party vote figures are not directly comparable to other polls which do. For such comparisons, it is necessary to include reference to this unsure figure, which is currently at 5%. Unsure respondents are excluded from the calculation for MMP seat allocation.

Read Essential Managing Director Peter Stahel’s analysis in the Guardian.

You can read the Essential Report NZ Methodology Disclosure Statement here.

Gordon Campbell: On Seymour Acting Up & Labour’s Lost Cause

To use a musical analogy, ACT Party leader David Seymour is to centre-right parties what Lindsay Buckingham was to Fleetwood Mac - talented, insufferable, and born to be fired from the band. Clearly, the man from Epsom believes he didn’t spend all those years hovering at 1% in the polls to let some soft-headed chump like Luxon swoop in, take over, and screw up the landing. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Green Pary: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will pass a Healthy Ocean Act to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 through a new framework that upholds Te Tiriti, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government on how best to do it, and put a Green Minister for Oceans & Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More

