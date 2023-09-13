Essential Report NZ – September 2023

The latest Essential Report Aotearoa New Zealand has been published at essentialreport.co.nz.

Key insights include:

On current voting intention figures, no two parties would be able to form a coalition government after October 14 alone.

The national mood is negative, with an increasing number of New Zealanders saying the nation is on the wrong track.

A very high number of people think New Zealand is becoming more divided.

Voters aren’t impressed with the political leaders, with only 29% saying the options for Prime Minister appeal

Topics in the September Essential Report:

The mood

Voting intention (including undecided)

MMP seat allocation (excluding undecided)

Opinions of leaders

Importance of issues to vote

Government more likely to have effective solutions for issues

Election statement testing

Essential Research is a member of Research Association New Zealand (RANZ) and abides by:

The RANZ Code of Practice (which can be found here) and,

The New Zealand Political Polling code (which can be found here)

The Essential Report differs from many regular political polls in that it does not exclude respondents who are unsure of their voting intention. This means that its party vote figures are not directly comparable to other polls which do. For such comparisons, it is necessary to include reference to this unsure figure, which is currently at 5%. Unsure respondents are excluded from the calculation for MMP seat allocation.

Read Essential Managing Director Peter Stahel’s analysis in the Guardian.

You can read the Essential Report NZ Methodology Disclosure Statement here.

© Scoop Media

